Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $12.57 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.20. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

