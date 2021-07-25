Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,632 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

