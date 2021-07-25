Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,762,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Allakos stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.