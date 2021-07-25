Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 101.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $237.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.54. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

