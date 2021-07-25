Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ESPR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.74.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $18,200,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

