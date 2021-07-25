Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of KRT opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.