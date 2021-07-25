D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 991,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,561 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

LendingClub stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

