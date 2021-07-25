D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 147,671 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,671 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.27% of MRC Global worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MRC Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MRC Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

