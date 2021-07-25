D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 422,852 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,852 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 145,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $7,164,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $13.70 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

