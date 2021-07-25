D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,613 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

