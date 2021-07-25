Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $103.10 million and $6.39 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $167.26 or 0.00489705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00811068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

