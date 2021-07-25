Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23. Nutanix has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

