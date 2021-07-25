Ghost Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $7.51 million and $112,105.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00811068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,930,788 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.