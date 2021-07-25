Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $298.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

