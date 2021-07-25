Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

U opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion and a PE ratio of -90.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

