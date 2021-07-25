Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 21,769 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

