D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 614,449 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 297,286 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $613,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,371,300 shares of company stock worth $19,912,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

