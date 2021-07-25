Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

