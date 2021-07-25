California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 1,151.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 370,243 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 2,135.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $20,390,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.28.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

