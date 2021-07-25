2,009,700 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,009,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $32,275,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $19,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $14,814,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $14,775,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $14,373,000.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

