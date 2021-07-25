Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $39,560,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

