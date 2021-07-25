Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.89% of Sensient Technologies worth $29,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

