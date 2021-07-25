Eaton Vance Management Makes New $26.14 Million Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 727,380 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $10,818,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

XOG stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.16. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

