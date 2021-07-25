Eaton Vance Management Has $28.10 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $28,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.08. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

