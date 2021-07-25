Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Wayfair worth $41,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.12 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.