Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,204 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Atmos Energy worth $44,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 70.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $4,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

