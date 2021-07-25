Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 20,122 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.