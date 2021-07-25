Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.27% of Gran Tierra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 107,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 166,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%. The company had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $74,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,881,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,208,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,817,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

