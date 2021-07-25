Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,504.12

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $114,504.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

