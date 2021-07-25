Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 56,000 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ITHXU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.