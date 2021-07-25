CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $453,839.35 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $453,839.35 and $5,085.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00031829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00242754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00034926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001468 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

