Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.