Reviewing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 27.64 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Energous $330,000.00 441.09 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.09

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Energous -7,727.74% -95.97% -84.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Energous beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.