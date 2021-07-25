Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $640.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

