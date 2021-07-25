Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,672.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

