Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 456 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $528.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.48. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.35 and a twelve month high of $532.33. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

