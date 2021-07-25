Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TEL stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

