Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.