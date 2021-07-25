Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $64.67 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

