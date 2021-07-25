VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 226.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,532 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $31.96 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

