Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 88.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Assurant by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assurant by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.80. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.