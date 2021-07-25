Analysts Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price at $81.20

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KFY opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

