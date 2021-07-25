Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 52,970 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

