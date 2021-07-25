State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,434 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.17 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

