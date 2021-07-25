State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

