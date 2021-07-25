Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 147.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

