SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.