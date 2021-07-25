Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 139,068 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139,068 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.19% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

