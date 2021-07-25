State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $19.78 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Ventas worth $19,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after acquiring an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.85 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

