Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,170 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after buying an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

